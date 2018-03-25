Kasich: Lawmakers Who Ignore Students on Gun Control Should Be Held ‘Accountable at the Ballot Box’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) said lawmakers who did not respond to student activists demanding gun control should be “held accountable” on Election Day.

When asked about March for Our Lives rallies creating change, Kasich said, “We’ve already seen what the public thinks. We saw an election in Pennsylvania where the people are basically saying they can’t stand what’s happening in Washington. And, yeah, I really do believe that. I think people do want changes here. And, look, I think there are three kinds of people who are involved in this gun debate — those that want no changes on guns, believe me, they’re there and they’re strong, and those people that think there should be significant changes even while protecting the Second Amendment, and those afraid of their own shadows.”

He continued, “The key is these young people followed by so many other people — Paul McCartney was at one of these rallies, Lady Gaga — I wish I could have met her. The fact of the matter is it’s a massive effort here and it reminds me of some of the protests that have changed the people in office. But they have to keep it up. If they don’t keep it up, those that want no change will just sit on their hands. They will never come out and say anything. They will just try to stall, stall, stall until the steam comes out of the kettle. The fact is if we can keep the pressure on we’re not going to change everything overnight, but you can get significant change, and I hope so. And if they do not, if they do not bring about change, I think people should be held absolutely accountable at the ballot box and no question about it.”

