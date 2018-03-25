Kudlow: China’s Counterfeiting, Stealing ‘Has Got to Stop’; Economic Growth Goes to 3-4%

During Sunday’s “The Cats Roundtable” on New York AM 970 radio, newly appointed director of the National Economic Council Larry Kudlow defended President Donald Trump’s position on China tariffs, calling for the country’s counterfeiting and stealing to stop.

“[C]ontrary to recent American presidents, China technology transfers, China’s stealing of American intellectual property rights, the Chinese counterfeiting American goods, the Chinese themselves have tariffs and barriers — it has got to stop,” Kudlow told host John Catsimatidis. “I mean, the president, believe it or not … regards himself as a free trader. But he believes the path to free trade must be to correct unfair trading practices, of which China, frankly John, is guilty.”

Kudlow went on to say later in the interview that the United States will not see any inflation and that the economic growth will be “big” at about 3 to 4 percent.

