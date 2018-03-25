Lewandowski: Trump Serving as His Own Chief of Staff ‘Could Very Well Play Out’

Sunday on NBC’s on “Meet The Press,” former Trump campaign manager Corey Lewandowski said a scenario in which the White House doesn’t have a chief of staff “could very well play out.”

When asked about chief of staff John Kelly not being replaced if he leaves the position, Lewandowski said, “I think that’s a scenario that could very well play out.”

He continued, “The difference with this president is he is the decision maker and he loves to have all the information brought to him. I see him as a hub with a number of spokes coming out. And, candidly, and I’m not advocating for Gen. Kelly to leave, I think he should stay, but if he were to go I don’t think there is one person who is the chosen one to step in and fill that role.”

