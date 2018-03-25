Lindsey Graham: ‘I Want to Be Able to Prove’ FBI’s Clinton Investigation Was ‘Whitewashed,’ ‘Sham’

On this weekend’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Sunday Morning Futures,” Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-SC) said he had subpoenaed documents from the FBI on the Clinton email investigation because he wanted to “prove that the FBI investigation of the Clinton email scandalwas a sham.”

Graham said, “I want more information. I want to be able to prove that the FBI investigation of the Clinton email scandal was a sham. That the lead investigator, the lead FBI agent, hated Trump, supportive of Clinton. They whitewashed the email scandal. If you had done what she had done you’d probably be in jail right now, and to hold the FBI accountable for not doing their job correctly. Comey, I think the fix was in.”

(h/t RCP Video)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN