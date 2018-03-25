Matthew Dowd: Evangelicals Supporting Trump Are Sacrificing Their Values 

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” network political analyst Matthew Dowd said in light of the sexual misconduct allegations against President Donald Trump, his evangelical supporters were “willing to sacrifice those values in order to get culture things.”

Dowd said, “The moral compass of many in the evangelical community for some reason goes into this magnetic field of Donald Trump and loses their way. This is a group of people that claim to speak for family values that claim to say character matters that claim to say we need a moral compass in the country and then they have a president of the United States who is completely antithetical to every one of those. And I understand the culture war part of this which is what they want, but in the end in my faith, which I’m a Christian is that we’re judged individually and this is a leader who every aspect of his personal life is against that.”

He added, “They’re willing to sacrifice those values in order to get culture things.”

