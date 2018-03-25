Mnuchin: I Don’t Expect Tariffs to Have a Big Impact on the Economy

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said President Donald Trump’s tariffs would not have a “big impact on the economy.”

Mnuchin said, “I don’t expect to see a big impact on the economy. But again, I think what we’re doing is long-term very good for the economy.”

He continued, “We’re not afraid of a trade war but that’s not our objective.”

He added, “We are going to proceed with our tariffs. We’re working on that. But we’re simultaneously having negotiations with the Chinese to see if we can reach an agreement.”

