Parkland’s Delaney Tarr: Trump’s Changes on Gun Control After NRA Meeting ‘Reads Sketchy to Me’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” March for Our Lives organizer Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School students Delaney Tarr said President Donald Trump was backing off some gun control rhetoric after meeting with the National Rifle Association (NRA) “reads sketchy.”

Host Chris Wallace asked, “He talked about taking guns away from people who have been seen as a threat. He talked about raising the age to buy a semi-automatic … What do you think happened?”

Tarr said, “Words are fine and dandy. I’m glad that he said those words because those are some things that we would like to see. However, I have not seen any action taken to follow through of those steps.”

Fellow student Cameron Kasky said, “You know he had a meeting with the NRA after that and suddenly he backed down.”

Tarr added, “To call it a coincidence seems like a bit of a stretch. Because to say all of these incredibly firm stances and then to immediately backpedal on them after having a meeting with the NRA in not a long time period of difference there, it reads sketchy to me.”

