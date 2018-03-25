Parkland’s Kasky: NRA Are ‘Fearmongers,’ ‘They Want to Sell Weapons by Exploiting People’s Fears’

On this weekend’s broadcast of “Fox News Sunday,” March for Our Lives organizer Cameron Kasky said the National Rifle Association (NRA) were “fearmongers” because “they want to sell weapons by exploiting people’s fears.”

When host Chris Wallace pointed to classmate Kyle Kashuv saying, “They truly don’t know what they’re marching for. They think that they’re marching to end school violence but in reality the March For Our Lives website has listed that they want to ban assault rifles.”

Cameron Kasky responded, “First of all, we are not just marching to end school violence. We are marching to end violence all over the country, because that’s where it happens. Second of all, we are not trying to take everybody’s guns away. My father was a reserve police officer, we have guns in our house. They are responsibly managed and hidden from anyone but him.”

He continued, “We are not trying to take everybody’s guns away. The NRA wants people to think that. They’re fearmongers: they want to sell weapons by exploiting people’s fears. So the second we want to put common sense regulations on these assault weapons, the NRA will say ‘They are trying to steal every single one of your guns!’ And people believe them. Fortunately, the majority of the American people see past this.”

