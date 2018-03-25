Schwarzenegger Calls for John Kasich to Run for President in 2020

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger (R-CA) called on Gov. John Kasich (R-OH) to run for president in 2020.

KEILER: You heard what the former Governor of California, Arnold Schwarzenegger told CNN about you yesterday. Let’s refresh our viewers’n memories.

SCHWARZENEGGER: He should run in 2020. The running should start now. I think he should run against President Trump, and I think he should go and show the American people an alternative.

KEILER: He said you should kick some butt. Are you going to do that? Are you going to take this advice?

KASICH: Well, you know, Arnold, those kind of words give me — it’s a strong level of support, right? It gives me a big lift, right? Let me tell you about Arnold. He’s a fantastic guy, a natural leader, he’s a dear friend of mine, and he’s worried about our country, and I appreciate that. Anything that I do in politics, you know, I would put a little more delicately but I’ve always been very aggressive in promoting the things I believe in. But i also want to say, Brianna, the most important thing for all leaders in all spheres, bring people together. Too much division, too much confusion. too much an erosion of the values that our mothers and fathers have taught us. We have to stop that. We have to lead from the top, but with these young people and people protesting, lead from the bottom too. Bring them together, that’s a healthy America.