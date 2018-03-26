Dem Rep Wasserman Schultz Introduces Legislation Requiring Background Checks on Ammunition Buyers

Monday, Miami NBC affiliate WTVJ reported on Rep. Debbie Wasserman Schultz’s (D-FL) news conference announcing the Background Check Act of 2018, which was legislation requiring background checks to purchase ammunition.

Surrounded by students from Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School, Wasserman Schultz said, “Unlike firearm purchases, someone who wants to go into a store that sells ammunition can buy as much ammunition as they want without so much as being asked their first name.”

She added, “This is just such a gaping and grave and dangerous loophole that I could not wrap my mind around it when I was told that that was the case.”

