Stormy Daniels’ Lawyer: More Pictures Coming, ‘Buckle Up’

Monday night on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Stormy Daniels’ lawyer Michael Avenatti and Michael Cohen’s lawyer Arthur Schwartz had a heated 16-minute exchange over Stormy Daniels’ claim of an alleged sexual encounter with President Donald Trump.

While arguing about Cohen’s $130,000 payout to Daniels, Avenatti shouted, “The guy doesn’t even know the law. He’s a thug. Your friend is a thug!”

In the last minutes of the segment after Schwartz questioned the authenticity of Daniels’ lie detector test by pointing to a picture, Avenatti said, “That’s not the last one, that’s not the last picture. Buckle up. Buckle up.”

Schwartz shot back, “I should buckle up? Believe me, I have nothing to buckle up over.”

He added, “You’ll need a big one, but buckle up.”

Schwartz said, “It’s more of your illusions.”

