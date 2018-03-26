Tucker Carlson: Activists Like David Hogg ‘Definitely Not Fit to Be Making Policy for the Rest of Us’

During Friday’s “Tucker Carlson Tonight,” host Tucker Carlson discussed the media trotting out activists like Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School student David Hogg, who has been outspoken against gun violence since his school’s February shooting.

Carlson argued that Hogg, who bashed Sen. Rick Scott (R-FL) as a “sick f***” who wants to “sell more guns, murder more children” and “get re-elected,” is acting as an extremist who is “definitely not fit to be making policy for the rest of us.”

“A handful of teens from Stoneman Douglas High School in Florida, they have a right to their views, obviously. This is a given,” said Carlson. “But the rest of us also have rights including the right to assess what they are saying and decide whether it ought to become law to which we are subject. These are not religious figures; we are not the faithful. We’re all citizens here. Let’s take a look at what they are saying and decide if it’s a good idea or not.”

He continued, “Let’s take this seriously. If you honestly don’t care what the people who disagree with you think if you believe they want to ‘murder more children,’ who are you? Well, you’re angry. You’re definitely not fit to be making policy for the rest of us. You are by definition an extremist. You should not have power if you really believe anyone who disagrees with you is evil and wants to kill the innocent.”

Carlson later took on anybody who would be upset with him for “picking” on a kid like David Hogg.

“Wait, you say, ‘Why are you picking on David Hogg? He’s only a kid. He shouldn’t be held to adult standards of reasoning or think critically about the consequences of what he espouses.’ Well, yeah, exactly. He’s a kid. He’s just been through unspeakable tragedy. And that’s why adults shouldn’t be using him or his friends to push their agendas on the rest of us.”

Follow Breitbart.tv on Twitter @BreitbartVideo