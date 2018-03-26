WH Spox on Stormy Daniels: ‘The President Strongly, Clearly and Has Consistently Denied These Underlying Claims’

Deputy Press Secretary Raj Shah on Stormy Daniels interview: "The president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims, and the only person who's been inconsistent is the one making the claims." https://t.co/EdNqIQro2Z pic.twitter.com/6rv0DyByO8

Monday at the White House press briefing, principal deputy press secretary Raj Shah addressed Stormy Daniels claim of an alleged sexual encounter with President Donald Trump.

Referencing the $130,000 payment to Stormy Daniels, AP’s Zeke Miller asked, “Can you state categorically that the president, campaign and the Trump Organization did not violate federal law, specifically election law, regarding that payment?”

Shah said, “I can speak only for the White House. And I can say categorically obviously the White House didn’t engage in any wrongdoing. The campaign or Mr. Cohen can address anything with respect to their actions.”

He added, “With respect to that interview, I will say the president strongly, clearly and has consistently denied these underlying claims. The only person who has been inconsistent is the one making the claims.”

