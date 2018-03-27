David Hogg: I’m Changing the World, But UC Schools Still Rejected Me

Tuesday during an interview with TMZ’s Harvey Levin, gun control proponent and Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg said it was “annoying” he has been rejected by all the University of California campuses that he’d submitted college admissions applications for, but he will continue to “change the world.”

TMZ reported Hogg submitted applications to UCLA, UCSD, UCSB and UC Irvine.

Hogg said, “It’s not been too great for me and some of the other members in the movement, like Ryan Deitsch. We got rejected from UCLA, I got rejected from UCLA and UCSD, so it’s been kind of annoying having to deal with that, and everything else that’s been going on, but at this point, it’s, you know, we’re changing the world. We’re too busy. Right now it’s too hard to focus on that.”

He continued, “I think there’s a lot of amazing people who don’t get into college, not only that do things like I do, but because their voices just aren’t heard in the tsunami that apply every year to colleges, in such an economic, in such an impacted school system here that we have in America, where people have to go into massive amounts of debt just to go to college and get an education. I think it’s really sad, but it’s the truth.”

He added, “It is, it is absolutely disappointing. But at this point, we’re already changing the world. If colleges want to support us in that, great. If they don’t, it doesn’t matter. We’re still going to change the world.”

