GOP Rep Costello: I Think Stormy Daniels Is Telling the Truth

On Tuesday’s edition of MSNBC’s “MTP Daily,” Representative Ryan Costello (R-PA) stated that he believes Stormy Daniels is telling the truth.

Anchor Katy Tur asked, “If they’re [voters] asking you about Stormy Daniels, what do you say? Is she telling the truth?”

Costello said, “I mean, I think she is.”

He further stated that it’s hard to talk about policy, because ultimately, the discussion always shifts to the president’s conduct. Costello added, “From the left, it’s never good enough. And from the right, the moment that you say anything, often, the response is, ‘Why are you out there saying that about the president? Why aren’t you defending him?'”

