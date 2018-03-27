GOP Rep Kinzinger: Trump ‘Probably the Most Hawkish, Anti-Russian President We’ve Seen in Some Time’

. @RepKinzinger : “[President @realDonaldTrump ’s] actions have been outstanding up to this point. He’s been probably the most hawkish, anti-Russian president we’ve seen in some time.” pic.twitter.com/Cs8IMSS5mV

Tuesday on Fox News Channel’s “America’s Newsroom,” Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-IL) argued that in contrast to the prior Obama administration, President Donald Trump has been very hawkish on Russia.

Kinzinger explained that despite critics on the left denouncing Trump for his alleged association with Russia, Trump had taken steps against Russia.

“President Trump – I sure wish he’d say more against Russia,” Kinzinger said. “But his actions have been outstanding up to this point. He’s been probably the most hawkish, anti-Russian president we’ve seen quite in some time. In contrast, President Obama — everybody kind of looks back with rose-colored glasses at his foreign policy and say he was this Russia hawk. Well, he wasn’t. He barely said anything about Russia, didn’t do anything about election meddling when they saw that coming, allowed Russia a foothold in Syria to prop up the Assad regime, allowed Russia to intervene in Eastern Ukraine and did nothing really short of sending blankets to the Ukrainian army, where President Trump has now sent lethal weapons.”

