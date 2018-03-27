Graham: ‘I Want Every Democrat’ to Answer Whether They Want to Repeal the 2nd Amendment

On Tuesday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “The Story,” Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) responded to former Supreme Court Justice John Paul Stevens’ call to repeal the 2nd Amendment by saying he wants every Democrat to say whether they support repealing the 2nd Amendment.

Graham began by advising Stevens not to run for the Senate in South Carolina. He added, “I hope every Democrat will be asked what you asked me, is it a good idea to repeal the Second Amendment? Because I want every Democrat to answer that question. This is a very bad idea. I’m glad he’s retired. He has a right to his opinion, like every other American. But I’m up here to protect the Second Amendment and not repeal it. And I can’t wait to hear what Nancy Pelosi says, and every other liberal Democrat. See if they will stand with Justice Stevens or they’ll stand with the Constitution. I’m dying to know.”

