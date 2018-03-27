Jimmy Carter: NRA Represents Gun Manufacturers, Not Gun Owners

Tuesday on “CBS This Morning,” former President Jimmy Carter said the National Rifle Association (NRA) represented the interests of gun manufactures and sellers, not gun owners.

Talking about student gun control activists, Carter said, “I just hope and pray they will be persistent in their commitment and they will continue to use their influence on adults that who have reached voting age already, and when they reach voting age they will be willing to turn out of office the people who have abjectly submitted themselves to the domination of the NRA.”

He added, “The NRA basically represents gun manufacturers and sellers instead of the average hunters and people who use guns for their own defense. I think the distortion of the Second Amendment has been a mistake. There is no threat to the Second Amendment among the side of young people to have good background checks before you can buy a weapon and you can do away with the rapid-fire military weapons that we have authorized.”

