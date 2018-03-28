Ann Coulter: All Trump Wants ‘Is for Goldman Sachs to Like Him’

Wednesday on Fox Business Network’s “Lou Dobbs Tonight,” conservative commentator Ann Coulter took a shot at President Donald Trump saying that since Trump had arrived at the White House, all he wanted “is for Goldman Sachs to like him.”

Coulter said, “An elegant person wouldn’t have said the things he was saying. It was precisely that he was so coarse that allowed him to say these incredibly courageous things. He didn’t care what Manhattan elites thought of him. As soon as he gets to the White House, suddenly all he wants is the approval of the Manhattan fancy people. He sure didn’t care for the 18 months he was running.”

She continued, “So the shallow, coarse ignoramus, yes it was a selling point because he didn’t care what people thought of him, now all he wants is for Goldman Sachs to like him. I don’t know what happened. But that’s a different president. I haven’t changed. He has.”

Dobbs said, “Affirmation complexes are never attractive in anyone and unfortunately I believe there is some truth to the fact that there are those in the White House who would like to guide him toward this liberal fantasy that is a nightmare for America and has proved to be such for our middle class, which has been dwindling for the past 20 years. Under this president, they’re starting to grow, and money is starting to come in, and we’re starting to see housing prices rise.”

Coulter agreed saying, “Everything gets better with a wall and deportations. Immigration makes everything easier, entitlements, the drug problem, theft of government services.”

She added, “He needs a few other people in the White House who don’t oppose everything he said about immigration during the campaign.”

