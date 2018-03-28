Coulter: ‘Shallow, Lazy Ignoramus’ Trump Needs a 2020 MAGA Primary Challenge 

Tuesday night at a Columbia University College Republicans event, conservative author Ann Coulter said a possible way to forward the Make America Great Again (MAGA) agenda was to primary President Donald Trump in 2020.

When asked about writing her book, “In Trump We Trust,” Coulter said, “I regret nothing. I would do the exact same thing. I would write the exact same book, with the exact same title.”

She continued, “We had 16 lunatics being chased by men with nets running for president, and Donald Trump. So, of course, I had to be pedal-to-the-metal for Donald Trump. I’ve been waiting 30 years for someone to say all these things as both of you know. We Trump supporters, at least I and my friends, went into this completely clear-eyed. I knew he was a shallow, lazy ignoramus, and I didn’t care. He’s saying what I wanted somebody to say. And you know what? I’m disappointed in him for doing everything ‘Jeb-exclamation-point’ and Rubio were promising to do. I mean, I still support him, I just feel like we are getting—it’s the same that is happening in England and Brexit, we vote, and we vote, and we vote, and we never get what we are voting for.”

Later in the discussion, Coulter said, “He is, as has been said, he is like a human couch cushion. He bears the impression of the last person who sat on him. And his White House is ten feet deep with people who oppose the MAGA agenda.”

She added, “He said ‘build the wall’ every single rally. There is no question that was what the battle cry was. It’s just very depressing what he is doing. What he could do if he wants to win the midterms would be to just go ahead and build the wall. I don’t think he is going to. If I’m wrong, I’ll say I’m sorry. But it’s looking pretty bad. I think probably the best thing for the genuine MAGA agenda people is to start having tryouts for who we are going to have primary him.”

