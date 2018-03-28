Samantha Bee: ‘Incoherent,’ ‘Mean-Spirited’ Trump Is ‘Worse Than I Expected’

Wednesday on ABC’s “The View,” TBS’s “Full Frontal” host Samantha Bee said President Donald Trump was “worse than I imagined,” and more “incoherent” and “mean-spirited.”

Partial transcript as follows:

JOY BEHAR: So does the reality of the Trump administration match up to what you thought it was gonna be?

SAMANTHA BEE: For me, from my perspective, it’s worse than I imagined. Much worse. Like I knew—I had my own predictions, but I didn’t expect it to be this fast. I didn’t expect everything to happen at this pace. I didn’t expect it to be as incoherent as I feel it to be. I didn’t expect it to be as mean-spirited as I personally find it to be. Yeah, so, it’s been a grave disappointment.