Student Gun Control Advocate: Kids Are America’s ‘Moral Conscience’ — Adults ‘a Little Soulless’

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “All In,” Maryland high school student and gun safety advocate Matt Post said the students protesting in favor of stronger gun control measures are the “moral conscience” of the country because many adults have become “a little soulless.”

When asked why adults should listen “to these kids,” March for Our Lives speaker Post said,”We’re the moral conscience of this country. I think our adults and politicians have become uncompassionate and a little soulless. We need to start caring about human lives, and we need to create public policy that reflects that. I think we’re one of the most compassionate generations that ever walked this country with a strong set of moral values and a strong understanding of what is right and wrong and we are going to shock this country with morality.”

