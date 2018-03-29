Bill O’Reilly: Left Believes ‘Whiteness’ Must Be Swept Out of Power

Former Fox News Channel host Bill O’Reilly took on the left’s views on race in a video posted to his website on Wednesday.

According to O’Reilly, some on the left seek to push “whiteness” out of power, which he said was motivated by the idea that white America was keeping minorities down.

“For a long time, skin color wasn’t really much of an issue. In the ’80s and ’90s, we didn’t hear a lot. Yeah, you always had your Farrakhans and your Sharptons,” O’Reilly said. “We always had those people but — Jackson — race hustlers, but it was a money thing, an industry thing. But now, whiteness has become the issue. Whiteness. So if you’re a white American, you are apart of a cabal that either consciousnessly or unconsciousnessly keeps minorities down. Therefore, that has to end, and whiteness has to be put aside. That’s what the border is all about. The open-border people, and believe me this is behind the movement in California and in the Democratic precincts. Let everybody in. Everybody in. That would diminish whiteness because minorities would then take over as they have in many parts of California. That’s what that is all about. Getting whiteness out of power. Particularly white men.”

“You’re seeing this almost every day that the white people whether they know it or not is oppressing and creating macroaggressions in the minority community,” he added. “So, therefore, the white people must be swept out of power. Get them out! Let the LGBTs, and the minorities, they have to run the show. That’s what this is all about. That’s what this is all about, and they are making strides like crazy.”

(h/RCP Video)

