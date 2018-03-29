Joy Behar: Trump Called Roseanne Because ‘He’s a Ratings Whore’

Thursday on ABC’s “The View,” Joy Behar said that President Donald Trump called Roseanne Barr to congratulate her for the “Roseanne” revival’s over 18 million viewers because he was a “ratings whore.”

Whoopi Goldberg said, “Roseanne came roaring back Tuesday night. Over 18 million viewers tuned in, making it the most watched sitcom in almost four years. What do you think it was?”

Sara Haines replied, “I think it’s the same thing that resonated the first time around which was Roseanne was one of the only shows on the air at that time that didn’t polish everything to make it look perfectly played out. It felt a little rough around the edges and a little more real. And I think they’re continuing that with their same edgy sarcasm.”

Joy Behar said, “They plugged into what’s going on in the country right now which is that in families when you’re a Trump voter versus a Trump hater there’s a lot of friction and a lot of fights within the family.”

She continued, “Yeah, that’s what the show was about and it caused an uproar in the ratings. He called Roseanne to congratulate her because he’s a ratings whore, you know that. He loves ratings…And we do too. you know, he may be lousy for women, immigrants and the economy maybe, we’ll see, but he’s really good for tv. Our numbers are up too. So may I just extend a thank you to Donald Trump.”

Goldberg objected saying, “I don’t know if I’m going to give that to him.”

Behar agreed by saying, “All right, all right. That was too far. What am I thinking?”

