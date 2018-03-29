Messina: Jackson Is ‘A Great Guy,’ But a Bad Pick Because He’s ‘Trump’s Favorite Suck-up Doctor’

On Thursday’s “Deadline: White House,” former Obama White House Deputy Chief of Staff Jim Messina stated that newly-nominated VA Secretary Dr. Ronny Jackson is “one of the single nicest human beings you will ever meet, and perhaps the worst Cabinet choice of modern memory.”

Messina said, “Ronny was my doctor in the White House. I went through some of the worst medical times of my life. He was there every single day for me. I travelled with him. He’s one of the single nicest human beings you will ever meet, and perhaps the worst Cabinet choice of modern memory.”

He elaborated that Jackson is a bad pick “Because he’s just Donald Trump’s favorite suck-up doctor, right? He absolutely has no ability to run the second largest agency in the federal government. Ronny’s job was to be the smiley guy who everyone loved and lie about Donald Trump’s weight on national television, and now he’s going to try to fix the most broken system? He’s going to sit there and smile and be exactly what he is, a great guy, and they’re going to run over him like a steamroller.”

Messina further stated that VA secretary is “a really difficult job no competent person is going to want to work for Donald Trump.”

