Roseanne Barr: Phone Call from Trump About Show ‘Most Exciting Thing Ever’ — ‘He’s Done a Lot of Nice Things for Me Over the Years’

Thursday on ABC’s “Good Morning American,” on the heels of the highly rated debut of her 1990s ABC “Roseanne” reboot, comedienne Roseanne Barr reacted to those ratings and a phone call she received from President Donald Trump congratulating her.

“I sure am grateful to people for watching and liking it,” she said to “GMA” co-host George Stephanopoulos. “It’s very exciting.”

Barr spoke about her phone conversation from Trump, which she described as a “private conversation” that touched on ratings, which are an interest of both she and Trump.

“It was pretty exciting — I’ll tell you that much,” she replied. “They said, ‘Hold please for the president of the United States of America.’ It was the most exciting thing ever, and that was very sweet of him to congratulate us.”

“We just kind of had a private conversation,” Barr said. “We talked about a lot of things. He is happy for me, and I’ve known him for many years, and he’s done a lot of nice things for me over the years. It was just a friendly conversation about working, and you know, television and ratings. He really understands ratings and how they measure things and that has kind of been an interest of mine for a long time.”

