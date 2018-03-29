Steve Schmidt: Fox News ‘Spews Forth Daily a Toxin into the American Body Politic’

Thursday on MSNBC’s “Deadline: White House,” former Bush strategist Steve Schmidt called Fox News “a propaganda network.”

He continued, “It exists in an alternate reality. It spews forth daily a toxin into the American body politic. It purposefully monetizes division in the country.”

He added, “So, when you see Fox News hosts routinely now calling for senior officials at the Department of Justice or in the intelligence communities to be locked up, the daily assault on institutions, the rule of law, the use of completely crazy alternate reality conspiracy theories as justifications for all of it—we’ve never seen in any of our lifetimes an American television—ostensibly a news network, do something like that.”

(h/t Grabien)

Follow Pam Key on Twitter @pamkeyNEN