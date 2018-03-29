Trump: I Made ‘Changes’ Because ‘I Wasn’t Happy with the Speed with Which’ Vets Were Being Taken Care Of

During a speech on Wednesday, President Trump stated that he “made some changes” because he was unhappy with “the speed with which our veterans were taken care of.”

Trump said, “[W]e’ve made a lot of progress with the veterans, but I want to get them choice. And they didn’t give us choice. The Democrats didn’t want the vets to have choice.”

After talking about problems veterans have had accessing treatment, Trump stated, “We’re going to have real choice. That’s why I made some changes. Because I wasn’t happy with the speed with which our veterans were taken care of. I wasn’t happy with it.”

He later stated that he wants veterans “to have choice, so that they can run to a private doctor and take care of it.”

