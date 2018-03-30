Conway: Hillary’s ‘Wrong’ to Compare Herself to Male Candidates, ‘They Were Much More Gracious’ in Defeat

On Friday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House Counselor Kellyanne Conway responded to former Democratic presidential candidate Hillary Clinton’s argument that unsuccessful male presidential candidates haven’t been told to leave the public eye by stating that the other candidates were “much more gracious” and Clinton only wants to talk about herself.

Conway responded to a clip of Clinton saying that people didn’t tell unsuccessful male candidates to “go away” by saying, “She’s wrong comparing herself to those male candidates, Republican and Democratic, who lost presidential elections as well. They were much more gracious about it. And as for wanting to be part of the conversation, the only conversation she’s having these days is about her and the 2016 election, when you’ve got Democrats wanting to move forward off of her. … I think if she wants to be part of the national conversation, she should call us about infrastructure, opioids, health care, taxes. There are many conversations to be had. I don’t see her out there doing — talking much about anything beyond herself.”

