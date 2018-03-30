David Hogg: Laura Ingraham Is a ‘Deplorable’ ‘Bully,’ She Needs to Be ‘Held Accountable’

Friday on MSNBC’s “Andrea Mitchell Reports,” Parkland survivor and gun control activist David Hogg refused to accept Fox News host Laura Ingraham’s apology for criticizing him on Twitter about not getting into colleges.

Hogg said, “She only apologized after one-third of her advertisers dropped out. She’s gone after LeBron James, Dwyane Wade and multiple other people that she bullied.”

He continued, “When she went to Dartmouth she tried exposing gay individuals at the school by sending in an undercover reporter, and that’s just deplorable. She is a bully and she needs to be held accountable. I don’t care who you are and what title you have, a bully is a bully and they must be held accountable. And I think that’s really what we’re trying to do here.”

He added, “In the same tweet where she apologized to me she tried promoting her show at the same time. I just found that sickening.”

