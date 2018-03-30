Joy Behar on Jared Kushner in the White House: ‘Mostly Dictators Have Their Relatives Working for Them’

Friday on ABC’s “The View,” co-host Joy Behar associated President Donald Trump having his son-in-law Jared Kushner the job of senior advisor to the President of the United States as something dictators would do.

Guest Geraldo Rivera said, “Ivanka and Jared, take these two young people working for no salary. They’re worth $1 billion —”

Joy Behar sarcastically said, “Oh that breaks my heart. No salary?’

Rivera shot back, “My point is they’re not going to steal chump change.”

Behar said, “They’re over their head, Geraldo. Come on.”

Co-host Sunny Hostin asked, “You disagree they’re over their head? What experience do they have? What experience does Jared Kushner have to solve the Middle East crises?

Rivera said, “I have covered the Middle East since the Yom Kippur War of 1973. I have watched every professional diplomat go in there and get chopped up, and the situation is worse now —”

Hostin said, “And Jared is the answer, Geraldo?”

Rivera said, “I think he is as qualified to have a dialogue as anybody else.”

Behar quipped,”I just hope he doesn’t have the dialogue in jail because that could happen.”

Meghan McCain said, “I would pick a lot of other people before them. I’d pick a lot of people before Jared to help fix what’s going on in the Middle East, a lot, like thousands.”

Rivera asked, “What about trust. If people are stabbing the president in the back, why not have your son-in-law?”

Behar responded, “Mostly dictators have their relatives working for them constantly. Come on.”

