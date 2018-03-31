Mark Levin: ‘How in the Hell Is it Possible’ Obama Was Unaware of FISA, Unmasking Abuse?

On Saturday’s broadcast of Fox News Channel’s “Watters’ World,” nationally syndicated radio host Mark Levin questioned the claim that President Barack Obama was unaware of any alleged wrongdoing by the Department of Justice and other Obama administration agencies regarding abuse of the FISA courts and the unmasking process.

“What I saw kind of underscores what I have been thinking, too,” Levin said. “How is it possible when you have a FISA court application, extensions of the FISA court application, the director of the FBI involved, the Attorney general of the United States involved, the intelligence agencies involved. You have the national security advisor unmasking individuals. You have the ambassador to the U.N. unmasking individuals. How in the hell is it possible if the only person on the face of the earth who doesn’t know about this is Barack Obama? On top of that, this stuff was in the newspaper. The leaks were in the newspaper about the FISA court and all the other activity. You’re telling me the president of the United States is sitting there saying ‘hey.’ all this stuff is swirling around him, swirling around his different departments and he’s not briefed on it?’ I don’t believe that for two seconds.”

