Christie: If Trump Uses ‘Hyperbolic’ Style with Mueller, It Could Send Him to Jail

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) said President Donald Trump should not testify for special counsel Robert Mueller’s Russia investigation.

Christie said, “One of the things that makes the president who he is is that he’s a salesman, and salesmen at times tend to be hyperbolic.”

He added, “That’s OK when you’re working on Congress. It is not OK when you’re sitting talking to federal agents because, 18 U.S. C 1001 is false statements to federal agents, that’s a crime, that can send you to jail.”

