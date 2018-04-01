GOP Sen Ron Johnson on Trump Firing via Tweet: ‘Not the Way I’d Do It’

Sunday on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sen. Ron Johnson (R-WI) criticized President Donald Trump for using Twitter to announce the ouster of cabinet members.

When asked about the firing of Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin, Johnson said, “It’s not the way I’d do it.”

When asked about other recent presidential Twitter announcements of staff changes Johnson added,”I think the president does need to understand the effect it has on attracting other people.”

