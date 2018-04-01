Kessler: Ivanka, Jared Pushed the ‘Most Disastrous and Foolish Decisions of Trump’s Presidency’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Ron Kessler, author of the new book “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game,” said Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump were responsible for “the most disastrous and foolish decisions of Trump’s presidency.”

TAPPER: I want to ask you about your view of some of the other people around the president. You say about daughter Ivanka and son-in-law Jared Kushner, you call them Teflon aides. You write — quote — “In the end, Jared and Ivanka would push the most disastrous and foolish decisions of Trump’s presidency. They had no understanding of how the basic fundamentals of how government works, how a campaign works, how politics works. Most of all, they had no understanding of the political consequences of their actions.” What are some of the recommendations they made that you’re talking about?

KESSLER: They pushed the firing of Comey, which was disastrous. It brought in the special counsel, Mueller.

TAPPER: Why did — why did they do that? Why did Jared Kushner push that?

KESSLER: Jared said, well, Democrats will love this. This was a political move. And, of course, it turned out not to be true at all. In addition, they pushed hiring Anthony Scaramucci, who had to be the most absurd hire in the history of the White House. So, Donald Trump understands that they are problems, has said to them, maybe you should go back to New York, implied that he really didn’t want them. But he doesn’t fire people. He certainly is not going to fire a family member. So they remain the Teflon aides.