Robert Davi: ‘Wonderful’ to Have Roseanne’s Political Incorrectness Reemerging as a Cultural Force

. @RobertJohnDavi : " @therealroseanne always had an every-man appeal, every-woman appeal... A certain essence that she had that cut through political correctness, and here we have 20 years later her reemerging again as a cultural force - and I think it's wonderful." pic.twitter.com/XnBCw7NZbi

Sunday, actor Robert Davi said it was “wonderful” to have the political incorrectness reemerge in ABC’s “Roseanne” reboot.

Davi added that he thought “Roseanne” could bring the nation together.

“Roseanne always had an everyman appeal, every-woman appeal when she first showed up on the scene … a certain essence that she had that cut through political correctness, and here we have 20 years later her reemerging again as a cultural force — and I think it’s wonderful about bringing us together as a nation, which we have to do,” Davi said on Fox News Channel.

Follow Trent Baker on Twitter @MagnifiTrent