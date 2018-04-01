Ron Kessler: ‘Kellyanne Conway Is the Number One Leaker’ in the Trump White House

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Ron Kessler, author of the new book “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game,” said White House aide Kellyanne Conway was the “number one leaker.”

Ron Kessler said, “While I was interviewing Kellyanne at the White House she forgot she was on record, and she started lashing into Reince Priebus. She said the most mean cutting and obviously untrue things about Reince and I didn’t include them in the book because they were so unfair.”

He added, “She also led into Jared and Ivanka saying they leaked against Steve Bannon. And I know that White House aides have seen texts that she has sent to other journalists dissing her colleagues leaking material, so if you wonder, you know, why there’s so many leaks out of the White House one reason is Kellyanne Conway is the number one leaker.”

