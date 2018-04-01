Ron Kessler: Trump ‘Will Be Seen as a Great President Just Like Reagan Who Was Dissed by the Press’

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” Ron Kessler, author of the new book “The Trump White House: Changing the Rules of the Game,” said President Donald Trump will be remembered as a “great president” like Ronald Reagan.

TAPPER: Your book defends the president on a number of fronts including the Russia investigation, “Access Hollywood,” it talks about his marriage, how it’s going to last. I want to get to it in a second. How should people read it? Is it meant as a defense of President Trump?

KESSLER: I think it’s a truthful book. It says he will be seen as a great president just like Reagan who was dissed by the press based on the results. The record unemployment, getting rid of ISIS, all these tweets and controversies are going to be forgotten long-term. At the same time there’s plenty of negative items in the book and juicy tidbits in the book.