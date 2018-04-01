Sen Doug Jones: Assault Weapons Ban Not ‘Feasible Right Now’

Sunday on ABC’s “This Week,” Sen. Doug Jones (D-AL) said an assault weapons ban was not “feasible right now.”

Jones said, “We’ve got to get done what I think can be done right now. Let’s reach across and within our own party to do those things that we can do, and that to me is where I want to focus. I really don’t believe that a gun ban is feasible right now.”

He added, “I think there are things that can be done that we need to look at.”

