Shulkin Pushes Back Against White House Narrative — ‘I Did Not Resign’ as VA Secretary

Sunday on CNN’s “State of the Union,” former Veterans Affairs Secretary David Shulkin pushed back on White House claim that he resigned.

Host Jake Tapper asked, “I want to start off by just clarifying one point about your departure, Were you fired or did you resign?”

Shulkin responded, “I came to run the Department of Veterans Affairs because I’m committed to veterans and I’m committed to fighting for them, and I would not resign because I’m committed to making sure this job was seen through to the very end.”

Tapper said, “So, you were fired.”

Shulkin replied, “I did not resign.”

