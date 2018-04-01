CNN’s Stelter on Laura Ingraham-David Hogg Dust-Up: Increase in Ad Boycotts ‘Dangerous’

During Sunday’s “Reliable Sources” on CNN, host Brian Stelter weighed in on the advertiser boycott initiated by Parkland shooting survivor David Hogg on Fox News Channel’s Laura Ingraham, calling the uptick in the boycotts ” dangerous.”

“Are ad boycotts the right answer here?” Stelter asked. “I’m personally pretty wary of this. I think it’s dangerous to see these ad boycott attempts happening more and more often in this country. My view is let’s not shut down anyone’s right to speak. Let’s meet their comments with more speech. Let’s try to respond that way.”

