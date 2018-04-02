CBS Sports’ Clark Kellogg: Obama ‘Took Advantage’ of Me in a Basketball Game

In a recent interview on the “Unnecessary Roughness Podcast,” CBS Sports college basketball analyst Clark Kellogg recalled the time he played a game of HORSE in 2010 with then President Barack Obama and how the former president “took advantage” of him.

“I let up,” Kellogg told Fred Ennette. “I didn’t take it easy, but I started fast, pumped my brakes, and then he got the momentum and took advantage of it.”

“It was one of the highlights of my life, quite honestly,” the former college and NBA star said of getting to play basketball with Obama, whose love of basketball was chronicled during his presidency. “To, one, have the opportunity to visit with a sitting president and to do so with the first African American president of this country who also happens to be a contemporary of mine being that we’re the same age and have had a similar love affair with basketball.”

(h/t Brandon ‘Scoop B’ Robinson at Basketball Society Online)

