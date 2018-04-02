Jorge Ramos: Trump ‘Has No Idea What He Is Taking About’ — He Is the ‘Wall’ on Immigration

Monday on CNN’s “Anderson Cooper 360,” Univision news anchor Jorge Ramos called President Donald Trump “the real wall” on immigration.

Ramos said, “We have to remember that the president who killed DACA is Donald Trump. He did that last September. He could have changed that. He didn’t have to do it. He was offered by the Democrats to have DACA approved in exchange for a few miles of the border, and he said no. So at this point, I don’t think President Trump wants to do anything that might favor up to two million DACA kids—dreamers—and the person who did it was precisely Donald Trump.”

He continued, “I don’t think Congress is going to do anything about it with a Republican majority. They cannot only approve DACA. They can help the DREAMers and also have immigration reform if they want to. So for the DREAMers, they have two options. One is to wait for the courts to rule on this. And the other one is what they already call plan B, and plan B is to wait until 2020 to see if Donald Trump is going to be re-elected or not. But for many of them, Donald Trump is not an option right now. You know the real wall right now on immigration is called Donald Trump. Trump is the wall.”

When asked about Trump’s tweet on caravans of people coming through Mexico, Ramos added, “He has no idea what he is talking about. He precisely said these caravans, first of all, there are no caravans, there is one group of about 1500 Central Americans going from Chiapas in the Southern part of Mexico, going all the way to Tijuana. This is not the first time. Every year they do it and their purpose—and we talked to—Univision, spoke to the spokesperson, and they clearly say their purpose is not to come illegally to the United States. their focus is to bring attention to the violence. They cannot take advantage of DACA. To apply for DACA, you would have to have been here in this country before 2007, 11 years ago. This is completely impossible. I don’t know what the president is talking about. ”

