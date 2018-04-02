Scarborough: GOP Will ‘Pay a High, High Price’ If They Don’t Distance Themselves from Trump 

Monday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” co-host Joe Scarborough said in the 2018 midterm election Republicans would “pay a high, high price” if they didn’t distance themselves from President Donald Trump.

Scarborough said, “This is what we predicted. It’s the worst-case scenario for the Republican party. I remember, in February of 2016, at the beginning of the campaign, writing a “Washington Post” column asking, so is this where the party of Abraham Lincoln dies? And it certainly is where the political life of a lot of Republicans seem to be dying because while the president’s numbers go between 35 and 42 percent, you can’t say that for the Republicans in Congress. Their fate, their fortunes are going straight downhill. You see the interests of Donald Trump diverging wildly from the interests of any Republican that doesn’t want Nancy Pelosi to be speaker of the House.”

He added, “So, the election is going to be about Donald Trump. But Donald Trump is not going to be campaigning. Any Republican that thinks they can get away with what Donald Trump has been able to get away with, I mean, they’re just as foolish as Hillary Clinton thinking she could get away with what Bill Clinton could get away with. Bill Clinton was Bill Clinton, Barack Obama was Barack Obama, Donald Trump is Donald Trump, and Republicans are going to pay a high, high price if they don’t distance themselves from this guy.”

