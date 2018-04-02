WH Spox Gidley: ‘Hopefully, Democrats Decide to Come to the Table’ on DACA

On Monday’s broadcast of the Fox News Channel’s “Fox & Friends,” White House Deputy Press Secretary Hogan Gidley expressed hope that Democrats will “come to the table” on DACA.

Gidley said the president “wanted a lasting, long-term solution on DACA when he so graciously offered 1.8 million people a potential pathway to citizenship, three times that of Barack Obama, because he wants something done. We don’t want to be in the same position that we’re in now, 5 years down the road, kicking the can.”

Co-host Abby Huntsman then asked Gidley, “So, where does this go? What does the president do now?” He answered, “Well, hopefully, Democrats decide to come to the table.”

