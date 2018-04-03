Psaki on Trump’s ‘Cheatin’ Obama’ Tweet: ‘Might Be Racial Undertones There’  

Tuesday on CNN’s “The Lead,” former Obama administration White House communications director Jen Psaki said President Donald Trump’s tweet about his 50 percent approval rating being “higher than Cheatin’ Obama” might have “racial undertones.”

Thank you to Rasmussen for the honest polling. Just hit 50%, which is higher than Cheatin’ Obama at the same time in his Administration. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 3, 2018

Host Jake Tapper said, “I don’t know what he’s referring to. That’s an interesting thing to bring up during the Stormy Daniels saga, certainly. What is your response?”

Psaki said, “Given Trump’s history, you can also guess that there might be racial undertones there. He was the founder of the birther movement. Perhaps I’m going to a very evil place with that, but I think history tells us that’s a possibility.”

Tapper asked, “Do you think he’s saying because he’s black he cheats?”

Psaki replied, “Who knows. I don’t know if he cheated, if he shouldn’t have been president … there’s lots of possibilities. I think without the context of his history I would never go to that. But I think that’s a possibility. I think anyone who works in politics knows beyond that one outlier. The poll tells you nothing. What you’re looking at is rolling averages. His rolling average was 38 percent. Eleven points below any other president since 1945. Next was President Clinton. It is sad that he’s grabbing that outlier poll. What it means, I don’t really know. That’s my best guess.”

