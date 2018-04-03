Thomas Friedman: Obama, Bush Will Have to Team Up Against Trump to End a Constitutional Crisis

Tuesday on MSNBC’s “Morning Joe,” New York Times columnist Thomas Friedman speculated the Mueller special counsel probe will result in some sort of finding that will lead to a “constitutional crisis.”

That according to Friedman will lead to former Presidents George W. Bush and Barack Obama having to step and prevent a constitutional crisis.

“Well, I’m not rooting for this, but I would suggest a precipitous fall in the stock market would probably flush out some Republicans to finally speak up. And then we have the Mueller investigation. I believe the Mueller investigation, when it is finally put on the table before us, will trigger some form of constitutional crisis. I don’t know what he’s going to find about the president, whether it’s collusion, whether it’s financial impropriety, I have no idea. But I think it’s going to find something that will trigger a constitutional crisis.”

“And I think one reason — this is my guest. Barack Obama and George w. Bush have both been staying out of the political fray, despite all the attacks on them from Trump is because they understand they are going to have to come together in the face of this constitutional crisis that’s in our future and stand up for the Constitution. It’s going to have to be done in a bipartisan way by two ex-presidents who I think still have a lot of credibility, and my guess is they are saving their powder for that. I sure hope so because if Republican will not call the game, we’re going to need someone with legitimate authority to do so.

