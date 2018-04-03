Trump: Until There’s ‘A Wall and Proper Security, We’re Going to Be Guarding our Border with the Military’

While speaking to reporters on Tuesday, President Trump stated that until there is “a wall and proper security, we’re going to be guarding our border with the military.”

Trump said, “I’ve been speaking with General Mattis. We’re going to be doing things militarily. Until we can have a wall and proper security, we’re going to be guarding our border with the military. That’s a big step. We really haven’t done that before, or certainly not very much before. But we will be doing things with Mexico, and they have to do it, otherwise, I’m not going to do the NAFTA deal.”

