Boxer: Pruitt ‘Unethical’ and ‘a Danger to the Community’ – ‘He Needs to Go’

On Wednesday’s broadcast of MSNBC’s “The Beat,” former Senator Barbara Boxer (D-CA), who served as Chair of the Senate Ethics Committee, stated that EPA Administrator Scott Pruitt is “a danger to the community. He needs to go. He’s unethical.”

Boxer said, “This guy is a danger. He’s a danger to the community. He needs to go. He’s unethical. I don’t understand this Congress. If any of this ever happened when Obama was president, you would have had hearings like they had for Benghazi. … I mean, it’d be 8, 10 hours of hearings. They would haul Obama’s EPA person Gina [McCarthy] before the committee. It’s a double standard, and it’s scandalous, truly.”

