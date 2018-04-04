National Border Patrol Council President: I 100% Agree with Sending Troops to Border

On Wednesday’s broadcast of the Fox Business Network’s “Varney & Co.,” National Border Patrol Council President Brandon Judd expressed 100% agreement with the president putting troops on the border.

Judd said, “I agree with this 100%. … [T]his increases certainty of apprehension of both illegal aliens, as well as illegal contraband like opioids. What it does is it allows the military or National Guard, whichever one it is that’s going to go to the border, it allows them to take over our surveillance positions, such as watching the cameras in the camera rooms, watching the sensors, or being in the skyboxes, and all of the other different surveillance activities that we perform. And that allows us to put our agents on the border, which will then allow us to apprehend those things that are crossing the border, which will put a dent in this multi-billion-dollar industry that the cartels are currently running. So, yeah, I agree with it 100%.”

Follow Ian Hanchett on Twitter @IanHanchett